Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $75.54 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.00% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $75,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

