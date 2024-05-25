Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $76,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

