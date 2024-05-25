Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $331,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Valmont Industries by 22.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after acquiring an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 119,201 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,332,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $21,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 861.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 81,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $252.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.78. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $303.57. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

