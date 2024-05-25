Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 783 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $69.80.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,917.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

