Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 308,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,788,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $95.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

