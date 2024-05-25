Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

