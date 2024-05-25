Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.62 Million Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.70% of ScanSource worth $76,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,236,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after buying an additional 120,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 90.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 115,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $347,835.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $59,216.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,689.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $347,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $454,202 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

