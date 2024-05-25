NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $90.48 on Thursday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.90.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after purchasing an additional 418,677 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,322,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of NetEase by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

