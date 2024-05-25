Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,935 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $629.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.