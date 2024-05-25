SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Raised to $16.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLRC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLRC opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $888.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. Analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,676,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,676,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $603,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,642,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,923,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SLR Investment by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 81,394 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

