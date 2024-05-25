HC Wainwright Lowers Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target to $6.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.13% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RKDA. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RKDA stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

