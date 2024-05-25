International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

IP opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $334,570. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

