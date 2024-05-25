Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.87

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 156110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Get Portillo's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $728.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 576,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.