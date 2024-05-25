Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Scilex Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ SCLX opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Scilex has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $8.30.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scilex will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scilex in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Scilex by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scilex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
Scilex Company Profile
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scilex
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.