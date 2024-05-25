Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Scilex Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SCLX opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Scilex has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scilex will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scilex news, Director Jay Chun acquired 57,500 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jay Chun acquired 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jaisim Shah acquired 83,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,771.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,112.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scilex in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Scilex by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scilex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

