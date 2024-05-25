NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $850.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $893.19 and its 200-day moving average is $702.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $366.35 and a twelve month high of $1,064.75.

NVIDIA shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

