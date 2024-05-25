StockNews.com Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $415,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 162,182 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,148,000 after acquiring an additional 327,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

