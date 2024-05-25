Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

SBLK stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $27.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

