Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Up to $29.21

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.21, but opened at $31.74. Endava shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 383,802 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Endava Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

