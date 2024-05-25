Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $156.17 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

