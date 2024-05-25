Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

Shares of SNOW opened at $156.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.17. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

