Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $873.27

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $873.27, but opened at $934.49. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $917.21, with a volume of 3,057,370 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $892.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.07.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

