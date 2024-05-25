PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $206.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $191.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

PDD stock opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.34. PDD has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Equities analysts predict that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

