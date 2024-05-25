SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT Raised to $27.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $51,782.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,938.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,872,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 429.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

