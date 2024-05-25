Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TD opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $66.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

