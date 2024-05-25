NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.49.

Shares of NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a one year low of $366.35 and a one year high of $1,064.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $893.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.95.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

