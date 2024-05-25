Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

KSS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

