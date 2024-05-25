NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,250.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.49.

NVDA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $366.35 and a 1-year high of $1,064.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 339,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 226,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $204,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117,384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 680,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $614,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,841 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

