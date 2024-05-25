Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.43. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1,634,627 shares.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 3.06.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

