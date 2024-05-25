PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:PRO opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.18. PROS has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PROS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,162 shares of company stock worth $468,787 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 21.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

