HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.67.
HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
