HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.