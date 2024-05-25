Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

TGT stock opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

