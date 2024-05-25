Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.60 Million Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,171,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,301 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Aurora Innovation worth $22,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $1,640,529.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,519.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,975,849 shares of company stock worth $5,382,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUR stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUR. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

