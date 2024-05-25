Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $361,936.54 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Subi Sethi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Subi Sethi sold 1 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19.50.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.