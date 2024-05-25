Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.39

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 309280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $778.44 million, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

