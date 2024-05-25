Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $368,569.86 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,567 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $368,569.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,697,893.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

OSIS opened at $142.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $145.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in OSI Systems by 40.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

