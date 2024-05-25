Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.26

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 291597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 in the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 62.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,569 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $20,872,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 78.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 914,844 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after acquiring an additional 592,653 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

