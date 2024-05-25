Insider Selling: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) VP Sells 854 Shares of Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.0 %

MUSA opened at $444.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $449.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after buying an additional 72,537 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.