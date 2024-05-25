Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Buys $387,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,975,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,617,618.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $642,500.00.

LAB opened at $2.54 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $939.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 144.74% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

