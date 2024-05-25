AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.21

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.21 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 5710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $853.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.