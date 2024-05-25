BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.03

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.03 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 210442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,079 shares of company stock worth $9,528,436. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

