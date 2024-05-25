Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.52

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 1436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $957.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

