JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.53

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 570671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

