JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.57

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 7910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

