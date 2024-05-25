Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $404,947.80 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $272.88 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $279.98. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.99.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
