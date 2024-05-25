Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $404,947.80 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $272.88 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $279.98. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.99.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

View Our Latest Report on UTHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.