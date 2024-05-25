Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $79,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $685,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.18.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

