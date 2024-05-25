BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.23 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,962,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 2.7 %

JBLU stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

