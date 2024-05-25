Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,467,000 after buying an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,527,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COOP opened at $82.52 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

