Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.99

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 27851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after buying an additional 1,282,818 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.