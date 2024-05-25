Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sells $428,850.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Udemy Stock Up 1.3 %

UDMY opened at $9.29 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

