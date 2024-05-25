Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.60

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 14540498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,740,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,982,000 after buying an additional 260,924 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 1,758,270 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 18.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,573,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,991 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,251,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

